Red Clydeside: Incredible pictures of tanks and soldiers on the streets of Glasgow

On January 31, 1919, tanks and soldiers rolled through Glasgow's streets as authorities attempted to quell city workers' demands for a shorter working week and improved working conditions.
Today, marks the 100 year anniversary of the event which has become known as the 'Battle of George Square', 'Bloody Friday' and 'Black Friday'.
