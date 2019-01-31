Tanks and soldiers were deployed on the streets of Glasgow 100 years ago

Red Clydeside: Incredible pictures of tanks and soldiers on the streets of Glasgow

Today, marks the 100 year anniversary of the event which has become known as the 'Battle of George Square', 'Bloody Friday' and 'Black Friday'.

On January 31, 1919, tanks and soldiers rolled through Glasgow's streets as authorities attempted to quell city workers' demands for a shorter working week and improved working conditions.

A red flag is waved by striking crowds in Glasgow's city centre
Wikimedia
Protesters were making calls for the working week to be cut down from 47 hours to 40 hours, but some painted the events as a 'Bolshevik uprising'
Getty
The events took place just months after the end of World War One. Many of the strikers were former soldiers demanding better working conditions.
Getty
The UK government allowed the deployment of troops in the city following a plea from the Sheriff of Strathclyde
Getty
