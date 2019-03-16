Reality star Mike Thalassitis found dead aged 26

Have your say

Former Love Island contestant Mike Thalassitis has died aged 26, his management has confirmed.

He found fame on the 2017 series of the show and was a semi-professional footballer.

Several reality TV stars posted tributes to Thalassitis after news of his death was reported.

Fellow Love Island contestant Chris Hughes tweeted: “His name wasn’t Muggy Mike. Please stop brandishing that. His name was Mike Thalassitis, and every inch of my heart goes out to his family & friends. A good guy, taken far, far to soon.”

The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann posted: “So so so so sad. Mike you absolute gent. I have no words. My heart and soul and love goes out to his friends & family. Too young. RIP.”

Alex Bowen and Rachel Fenton, who both also appeared on Love Island, tweeted their respects.

Fenton tweeted: “I’m lost for words. My heart breaks for your family RIP @MikeThalassitis.”

And Bowen wrote: “I cant get my head round this RIP brother.”

Stevenage FC, for whom Thalassitis began his football career, tweeted: “Everybody at #StevenageFC is shocked & saddened to hear the tragic news about former player Michael Thalassitis.

“Our sincerest condolences go to his family & friends.