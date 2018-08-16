‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin, dies aged 76

Soul singer Aretha Franklin has died at her home in Detroit, her publicist has said.

The “Queen of Soul” who sang with matchless style on such classics as “Think” and her signature song, “Respect,” died Thursday at age 76, said her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn.

She had been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer, her representative Gwendolyn Quinn said.

A family statement said “Franklin’s official cause of death was due to advance pancreatic cancer of the neuroendocrine type, which was confirmed by Franklin’s oncologist” in Detroit.

The family added: “In one of the darkest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our heart. We have lost the matriarch and rock of our family.”