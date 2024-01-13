All Sections
What is it? Once a humble rustic shepherd’s cottage, Blackhouse has been radically renovated to present a spectacular seven-bedroom family home with a striking glass atrium boasting splendid views across the Yarrow Valley countryside.

Property: Modern advances for rural retreats

We scour Scotland to take in country homes with modern additions that offer buyers a contemporary take on country living.

By Sarah Devine
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:48 GMT
Updated 13th Jan 2024, 09:00 GMT

Here is our gallery of some of the most impressive homes currently for sale.

Where is it? Nestled in a secluded part of the Tweedsmuir Hills, four miles away from the nearest public road. Innerleithen, popular with mountain bikers, is 12 miles off, while Edinburgh can be reached within an hour via the nearby Borders Railway.

1. Blackhouse, Yarrow Valley, Selkirk, Scottish Borders. Offers over £975,000

Interior: The main accommodation comprises a large open-plan kitchendining room, lounge, formal dining room, and ground-floor bedroom, with four more on the first floor. A twobedroom annexe with sitting room and dining area in the glazed atrium is ideal for hosting guests or lets.

2. Blackhouse, Yarrow Valley, Selkirk, Scottish Borders. Offers over £975,000

Exterior: Blackhouse’s woodland grounds and gardens extend to a total of 20 acres and feature patios, a fire pit, as well as a barbecue area. Contact: Rettie & Co.

3. Blackhouse, Yarrow Valley, Selkirk, Scottish Borders. Offers over £975,000

What is it? A contemporary four-bedroomed detached home, carefully designed to blend into its superb rural setting with lovely views towards the Lomond Hills and Loch Leven.

4. Silverwood, Milnathort, Perth and Kinross. Offers over £600,000

