Here is our gallery of some of the most impressive homes currently for sale.
1. Blackhouse, Yarrow Valley, Selkirk, Scottish Borders. Offers over £975,000
Where is it? Nestled in a secluded part of the Tweedsmuir Hills, four miles away from the nearest public road. Innerleithen, popular with mountain bikers, is 12 miles off, while Edinburgh can be reached within an hour via the nearby Borders Railway. Photo: contributed
2. Blackhouse, Yarrow Valley, Selkirk, Scottish Borders. Offers over £975,000
Interior: The main accommodation comprises a large open-plan kitchendining room, lounge, formal dining room, and ground-floor bedroom, with four more on the first floor. A twobedroom annexe with sitting room and dining area in the glazed atrium is ideal for hosting guests or lets. Photo: contributed
3. Blackhouse, Yarrow Valley, Selkirk, Scottish Borders. Offers over £975,000
Exterior: Blackhouse’s woodland grounds and gardens extend to a total of 20 acres and feature patios, a fire pit, as well as a barbecue area.
Contact: Rettie & Co. Photo: contributed
4. Silverwood, Milnathort, Perth and Kinross. Offers over £600,000
What is it? A contemporary four-bedroomed detached home, carefully designed to blend into its superb rural setting with lovely views towards the Lomond Hills and Loch Leven. Photo: contributed