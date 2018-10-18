Pregnant Gaelic star ‘kicking’ to gold

An Inverness woman has finally won the Oran Mor at her 11th outing after achieving the Royal National Mod’s highest honour while six-and-a-half months pregnant.

Ceitidh Campbell, 31, claimed the gold medal in the Wednesday solo singing competitions in Dunoon and said her first baby had been kicking during the performances.

Ms Campbell, a Gaelic teacher from Inverness, was joined on the winners’ list by Portree’s Ruairidh Cormack, 24, who won the men’s Comunn Gàidhealach gold medal.

The achievement comes after he won the traditional gold in 2014, making Mod history alongside younger sister Eilidh, who claimed the corresponding women’s gold that year at her first attempt.

Highland Council care, learning and housing committee chair, Councillor Andrew Baxter, said: “Well done to Ceitidh and Ruairidh for bringing the Mod gold medals home to the Highlands.

“On behalf of the committee, I extend a special thanks to Ceitidh for her success. While this is a truly personal achievement, her success will also reflect positively on pupils that she teaches.

“The Mod gold medal is a pinnacle to which many Gaelic singers aspire and her achievement is inspirational..”

The silver pendant final awarded on the same night was won by Eileen Duncan of Tongue in Sutherland, whilst Mikie MacEanrig from Keiss in Caithness walked away with the men’s honour. The rural choirs took to the stage yesterday in competitions broadcast live on BBC Alba.