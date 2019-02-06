Plans submitted to demolish O2 ABC venue damaged by Glasgow Art School fire

Live music fans in Glasgow have been hit with the devastating news that the city’s 02 ABC is set to be demolished due to damage sustained by a fire at the Art School.

The 1500-capacity venue was severely damaged in June of last year after a second fire in under four years struck the Glasgow School of Art, causing the Mackintosh building to be destroyed.

An application has been lodged with Glasgow City Council to demolish the 143-year-old building, described as ‘extensively fire damaged’ in its entirety.

First opened in 1875, the building on Glasgow’s Sauchiehall Street has hosted a cinema, a variety venue, an ice rink, and even a circus, before becoming a live music venue in 2005.

Sum 41 were the first to play the newly-opened ABC, which was rebranded the O2 ABC four years later following the acquisition of a controlling stake by the Academy Music Group, who celebrated the relaunch with a sold-out gig by Paolo Nutini.

Among other famous acts to grace the stage are the Arctic Monkeys, Kendrick Lamar and Ed Sheeran, who are all now mainstays on the arena and even stadium touring circuits.

Dundee rockers The View are believed to hold the record for most headline performances at the venue with seven.

The venue was also home to popular club nights like Propaganda and Jellybaby, and the building includes the Campus nightclub.