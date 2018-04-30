Outlander star Sam Heughan joins thousands to run in Stirling Marathon

Have your say

Outlander star Sam Heughan joined thousands of runners on Sunday as he took part in the Stirling Scottish Marathon.

The 37-year-old ran in the 26 mile race and even broke his personal best.

The Scottish actor took to Twitter to thank his fans for their support following the race.

READ MORE: In pictures: What can we expect from Outlander season 4?

He wrote: “Thank you for the support along the way, Peakers, Outlander fans, the friendly volunteers, cheers of encouragement and of course the bagpipes.

“What a beautiful run (minus the hill at the end!)

The Outlander star joined thousands of runners at the Stirling Marathon. Picture: PA Wire/Jeff Holmes

“Broke my PB with just under 3.15! Thank you Stirling!!x”