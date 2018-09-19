Outlander author Diana Gabaldon backs Sam Heughan for James Bond

Have your say

Author Diana Gabaldon has backed Outlander actor Sam Heughan as the new James Bond.

She said Heughan, who plays lead character Jamie Fraser in the television series based on her books, would do a “fine job” playing 007.

Daniel Craig is due to give up the role after his fifth and final James Bond film, with production due to start by the end of the year.

Speculation has been mounting surrounding Craig’s replacement with Heughan repeatedly being tipped as a potential casting.

The author said Heughan would not have to give up his Outlander role to make way for Bond.

Ms Gabaldon said: “I have seen that Sam is being tipped for James Bond and I think it would be great.

“Sam would do a fine job of it. There is always a lot of talk every time James Bond changes so it’s anybody’s guess.

“But I don’t think he would have to leave Outlander to be James Bond because the Bond movies are just that, they’re movies.

“Outlander is a television show so it would just be a matter of scheduling.”

Heughan’s latest Hollywood film, The Spy Who Dumped Me, was released in the summer.