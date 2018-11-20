Outer Hebrides: More people flying to island than ever before

Have your say

More people are flying into the Outer Hebrides’ main airport than ever before with passenger numbers setting a new record this autumn.

October was the busiest month ever for air passenger numbers in and out of Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis, according to figures released by Loganair.

Passenger numbers were up by 22 per cent compared to 2017, setting an all-time record.

A total of 11,093 people used the Isle of Lewis airport, travelling to Edinburgh, Glasgow or Inverness on Loganair services.

The Glasgow to Stornoway route reported particularly strong passenger numbers, with almost 7000 passengers taking advantage of these routes across the 31-day period.

October is traditionally a busy month in the Islands with the school holiday and the Royal National Mod with people travelling in and out of Stornoway.