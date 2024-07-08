Women in Shooting initiative launches in Scotland

Women from across the fieldsports spectrum came together to celebrate the launch of the British Association for Shooting and Conservation's Women in Shooting initiative in Scotland.

The initiative promotes the inclusivity of shooting sports and celebrates the diversity of the women involved.

More than 50 women attended a reception hosted by BASC vice chair Claire Sadler at the GWCT Scottish Game Fair on Saturday.

BASC Women in Shooting aims to promote the inclusivity of shooting sports and celebrate the diversity of women involved. It seeks to represent and protect all forms of shooting from air gunning and target shooting right through to deer management and game shooting.

BASC vice chair Claire Sadler

Women-only events have been planned throughout Scotland, ranging from clay pigeon shooting competitions to a simulated Macnab day at Gleneagles.

Claire Sadler said: “It was fantastic to launch BASC Women in Shooting at the Scottish Game Fair, and to see the enthusiasm for this initiative.

“BASC is playing a pivotal role in promoting fieldsports amongst women, and our events provide a wonderful opportunity for women to try out shooting.

“Across Scotland we have planned some tremendous Women in Shooting events, from a simulated MacNab day at Gleneagles to social events at Christmas.