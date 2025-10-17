When Do The Clocks Go Back 2025? Exact time British Summer Time ends and why it happens

It'll soon be time for the clocks to go back. | Canva/Getty Images

We’ll all be getting an extra hour in bed later this month.

It seems like only yesterday that we we basking in an unusually warm Scottish summer, but the leaves are now falling from the trees and winter is well on its way.

September saw the arrival of the autumn equinox and this month the clocks will go back.

Although it happens every year many of us still get confused as to when it happens and what it means for our daily routine.

So, as we prepare to ‘fall back’, here’s everything you need to know.

When did the clocks go forward in 2025?

The clocks went forward at 1am on Sunday, March 30.

This marked the start of British Summer Time (BST), with more daylight in the evenings and darker mornings.

When do the clocks go back in 2025?

British Summer Time ends at 2am on Sunday, October 26, when the clocks go back.

This means people will be able to enjoy an extra hour in bed as the clocks revert back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Importantly, it also means more time to prepare for Halloween.

In the UK, the clocks always go forward an hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March, and then back an hour at 2am on the last Sunday in October.

When the clocks go back in autumn and the UK operates on GMT, there is more daylight in the morning, with darker evenings.

Then, in early spring, the clocks will be moved forward again to BST on, March 29, 2026.

The clocks always change at the weekend in the middle of the night to ensure there’s limited disruption for both schools and businesses.

Why do the clocks go back in the UK?

BST, also known as Daylight Saving Time, was initially designed to help people maximise their sunlight hours throughout the year.

It was created following a campaign by British builder William Willett with the Summer Time Act of 1916.

Mr Willett wrote about his idea in his 1907 pamphlet called The Waste of Daylight, in which he proposed that days were made longer in the summer so he could play golf for longer.

After much lobbying, Mr Willett's idea was introduced to the UK a year after his death. Shortly after, Germany and Austria also introduced Daylight Saving Time.

Now, most countries in mainland Europe also change their clocks in summer and winter.

It was thought that the new way of observing time would make the most of natural sunlight and conserve energy, which was essential during World War I when coal was limited.

The logic was that it was pointless to waste electricity when there was actual daylight still to be used.

Why do some people not like the clocks going back?

While some think it’s a good idea to make the most out of our daylight, many believe that the system isn’t that beneficial and that it actually causes major problems, especially in Europe where there are three time zones.

The problem lies with the difference in sunlight around the continent, as northern areas receive much less sunlight than southern countries, meaning the clock changes have a more significant effect on some places than on others.

There have also been campaigns for British time to be brought in line with other European countries to reduce road accidents, which increase with the arrival of darker evenings.

This would make the UK two hours ahead of GMT in the summer, and one hour ahead in the winter.