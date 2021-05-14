3. The West Highland Way

The ultimate in Scottish walks is a 96 mile epic from Milngavie to Fort William and can be broken up into more manageable chunks for those who don't have the time or the energy to take on the full route. Whether you're just experiencing a taster of the route from Milngavie to Mugdock Country Park, or taking on the challenging seven mile stretch from Inverarnan to Tyndrum, you're guaranteed great scenery every step of the way.

Photo: Canva