Their ‘Seven Wonders of Scotland’s Walking World’ includes walks both short and long, incorporating Scotland’s cities, towns, villages and countryside.
And now that we are no longer living with travel restrictions, there’s no reason not to get out on the road and give them a shot – particularly in a year where Scottish staycations are set to be the most popular, and sensible, holiday choice.
How many of these have you tried, and what would your ‘eighth wonder’ be?
1. Glenfinnan Viaduct Trail
The Glenfinnan Viaduct was one of Scotland's most arresting views before the Harry Potter films made it a destination known worldwide. Don't just stop for a snap though - venture further on the 4km Glenfinnan Viaduct Trail and enjoy more great views of Loch Shiel and visit the 1815 Glenfinnan Monument, dedicated to Jacobite clansmen.
Photo: Canva
2. Arthur's Seat
One of the seven hills of Edinburgh, climbing the extinct volcano of Arthur's Seat in the city's Holyrood Park is an absolute must for both residents and visitors. Depending on your route to the top the walk can take up to a couple of hours and include lochs, the dramatic Salisbury Crags, picturesque ruins and incredible views over the city.
Photo: Canva
3. The West Highland Way
The ultimate in Scottish walks is a 96 mile epic from Milngavie to Fort William and can be broken up into more manageable chunks for those who don't have the time or the energy to take on the full route. Whether you're just experiencing a taster of the route from Milngavie to Mugdock Country Park, or taking on the challenging seven mile stretch from Inverarnan to Tyndrum, you're guaranteed great scenery every step of the way.
Photo: Canva
4. Ben Nevis
The highest mountain in the UK is also one of the easiest to climb, with a well-defined path and steady ascent attracting thousands every year. It takes around seven hours to complete so is still a fair test of endurance but the views are well worth the effort.
Photo: Canva