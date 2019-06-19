Video: Royal Regiment of Scotland lead Linlithgow Marches parade

The Linlithgow Marches is so much more than a town’s fun day out.

The celebration is a day of well kept traditions and showcases the community spirit that thrives in Linlithgow.

Linlithgow Marches 2019. Pictures by Michael Gillen.

In 1919 local soldiers returning from the war in Russia were invited to lead the Marches Day parade.

And this year the tribute was replicated 100 years on, when the Royal Regiment of Scotland lead the parade.

It’s been a top-secret project, two years in the making, which Deacons Court Provost John Cunningham has been involved in from its earliest inception.

John said: “We found out about the soldiers in 1919 from Lieutenant Colonel James Blythe who, until he retired recently, worked at Edinburgh Castle. And, it all really took off from there.

“The Regiment did not only themselves proud, but the Royal Burgh too as they marched off at the head of the procession.”

The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS) was given the freedom rights of West Lothian on May 28, 2011.

And they exercised those rights on Tuesday when the Regiment was represented by a ceremonial contingent of soldiers from several battalions.

They were also accompanied by the Regimental Mascot, a Shetland pony, Corporal Cruachan IV, the Pipes and Drums and Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland.