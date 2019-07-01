TRNSMT Festival 2019: who is playing, how to get tickets and everything else you need to know

Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen and George Ezra are just some of the acts flocking to Glasgow Green on 12 - 14 July for one of Scotland's biggest weekends in music.

Over the past few years, the award-winning TRNSMT Festival has gained a reputation for its big-name acts and great atmosphere.

British rapper Stormzy is one of the headline acts at TRNSMT. (Picture: Shutterstock)

Here's our guide to making the most of the three-day event.

The main stage line-up

The festival has just announced the set times for acts like Stormzy, Catfish and the Bottlemen, George Ezra and Gerry Cinnamon.

It hit the news recently that Snow Patrol had pulled out due to illness, but Scottish superstar Lewis Capaldi now joins the bill for the Sunday session.

Welsh indie rock band Catfish & The Bottlemen return to TRNSMT this year. (Picture: Shutterstock)

The line-up for the festival includes:

Friday 12 July 2019

Stormzy | Gerry Cinnamon | Years & Years | AJ Tracey | Fredo | Aminé | Mabel | Gus Dapperton

Scottish star Lewis Capaldi will replace Snow Patrol at the festival. (Picture: Shutterstock)

Saturday 13 July

Catfish and the Bottlemen | Bastille | Richard Ashcroft | DMA’s | Sigrid | Sundara Karma | The Snuts | Sam Fender

Sunday 14 July

George Ezra | Lewis Capaldi | The Kooks | The Wombats | Tom Grennan | The Amazons

Queen Tut’s Stage

The Queen Tut’s Stage is new for this year and will feature some of the best emerging female talent the country has to offer such as Lauren Spiteri, Carly Connor and Cara Rose.

King Tut's Stage

The TRNSMT festival has established itself as a platform for up-and-coming talent. Some of its biggest success stories - The Snuts, Sigrid, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Sam Fender and Gerry Cinnamon - all began on the King Tut’s stage and are now major names at 2019’s festival.

A certified breeding ground for breakthrough talent, TRNSMT's crop of King Tut’s artists includes some of the nation’s most talked-about new acts like Fontaines DC, The Dunts, Catherine McGrath, and whenyoung.

The Smirnoff Bar

The Smirnoff Bar will feature a line-up of international and local DJs.

For fans of house and trance, this will be the place to dance the day away with big names like Eclair Fifi, Rebecca Vasmant and PEACH resident DJ K4cie behind the decks.

How to get tickets

Sunday 14 July day tickets have now sold out but two- or three-day tickets will allow fans to enjoy the Sunday line-up.

Friday and Saturday tickets can still be purchased.

Day tickets cost £59.95, while VIP tickets cost £109.

Weekend tickets are £155 standard or £270 for VIP. Two-day passes are also available for £105 standard or £205 VIP.

You can buy your tickets on the TRNSMT website.

Transport

Travelling to and from the festival is fairly straightforward with plenty of public transport connections.

Walking

If you're in Glasgow City Centre, the easiest way to get to Glasgow Green is on foot and you can see the TRNSMT walking routes on this map.

Coach

Citilink is the official coach provider and there will be direct bus services to the festival from Cumbernauld, East Kilbride, Hamilton, Motherwell, Stirling, Wishaw, Cowdenbeath, Dunblane, Dundee, Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Livingston, and Perth. To purchase your tickets, go to Citilink's website.

Subway

Glasgow Green is just a 15 minute walk from Glasgow Central Station, Queen Street Station, High Street Station, Argyle Street Station and Bridgeton Station. To book your train, go to Scotrail's website.

Bus

First Bus services 18, 43, 64, and 263 all stop within a five-minute walk of Glasgow Green.

Car

There are eight car parks nearby and you can find more information on the car park operators' websites: Q Park, NCP, and City Parking. Blue Badge parking will be available on Templeton Street and must me arranged in advance with the festival's Access Co-ordinator - access@trnsmfest.com.

What to eat

Following their huge success last year, Platform on Tour will be bringing 10 of Scotland’s top independent street food traders to TRNSMT.

Everything from authentic Spanish tapas to gourmet vegan and venison burgers, loaded mac cheese, fluffy steamed bao buns and artisan wood fired pizza will be on offer.

McDonald's chicken McNuggets will also be available at the festival.

Top tips for attending TRNSMT

- Download the app: the festival app allows you to select your 'favourites' and receive notifications 10 minutes before they come on stage.

- Charge your phone: If you're looking to charge your phone for free at the festival any time day or night, use the Utilita Power Tree which this year will be surrounded by the park’s leafy woodland. The music line-up for the Utilita Power Tree will include 90s rave tunes from Aisha, local hero Sean Claude, Nightwave and Cal Griffin.

- Map it: check out the newly released cartoon site map to plan your festival experience in advance.

- Get a VIP upgrade: for the ultimate luxury festival experience, treat yourself to a special VIP upgrade. VIPs get a glass of bubbly on arrival each day, their own VIP entrance, access to the exclusive VIP bar and VIP food stalls and a chill out area for in-between sets. Contact your point of purchase to arrange an upgrade.

TRNSMT 2019 tickets are on sale now on the festival's website.