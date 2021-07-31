Travel: Action-packed Perthshire has something for everyone

Action-packed Perthshire has something for everyone

The ‘something-for-everyone’ claim being made by tourism destinations across the UK may be this summer’s most popular catchphrase, but when it comes to the action packed, nature-bathed, foodie heaven that is Perthshire, it’s a fitting accolade.

Where else can you hurl down a river on a white water raft for breakfast, and be sitting in the luxury of a world-renowned hotel enjoying an afternoon tea by 3pm?

In a year where we’ve all revisited our holiday essentials list, the need for a real experience packed with memories and joy has never been greater.

Perthshire is home to some of the country's best panoramic vistas

For some that will mean relaxing in the quiet and tranquillity of daily hikes through nature, for others it will be the hustle and bustle of lively shops and loved-by-locals restaurants, and for a few it will include throwing themselves from a bridge while attached to a giant rubber band.

What has become clear as we’ve navigated our way through the past 18 months is that we all share a common goal to reconnect; whether that be with our friends, families or nature, there is a real desire to make every moment count. And this is where Perthshire really comes into its own.

An extremely well-connected, diverse geography allows you to move seamlessly from a compact city centre famed for its independent shopping and unrivalled choice of eateries, to a rural landscape that includes hills, rivers, and any number of thriving towns.

It is here, in the warmth and authenticity of Perthshire’s close-knit communities, that a new generation of Scots are finding adventure and creating the memories they’ve been missing.

From lochs and Munros to world-class food and drink, a commitment to the environment and an entrepreneurial spirit that has delivered everything from artisan bakeries to galleries of local makers, paddleboard instructors to craft gin distilleries, Perthshire offers the rich indulgence of modern life in a real and meaningful way.

Be Inspired Perthshire

An area as diverse and ever-evolving as Perthshire always has a myriad of wee hidden gems and top tips that are loved by locals. PerthCity.co.uk is the digital home of the best stories, ideas, and itineraries; ideal for helping you plan your day out and guaranteed to inspire you into staying a little longer in our beautiful, vibrant corner of Scotland.

Here’s a flavour of what’s on offer...

Bag a Munro or two

Perthshire is home to 28 of Scotland’s 282 Munros, making the area a first-choice destination for Munro-bagging aficionados, enthusiastic hillwalkers, and outdoor adventurers. Towering over the region – all Munros are at least 3,000ft high – these majestic mountains reward anyone willing to put in the effort with stunning views as far as the eye can see.

Indulge in Afternoon Tea

The Duchess of Bedford was onto something when she discovered a wee sandwich and a slice of cake mid-afternoon was just the thing to tide you over until dinner time.

Perthshire is full of gorgeous afternoon tea venues; enjoy yours in sumptuous castle surroundings with stunning views, tuck in while nestled in the warmth and comfort of a local café or sit back and enjoy it al fresco by the river.

Stay Quirky in Fun Accommodation

Book your staycation in beautiful Perthshire and you can rip up the rulebook on where you lay your head.

We all seek out a little something special when we book a holiday and from glamping with llamas to a suite in the palace, a home for a hobbit and a treehouse under the stars, this is where you’ll find a truly unique home from home.

Shop For Scotland

Perthshire is renowned for its amazing choice in high quality, independent retailers, and award-winning chef-owned restaurants.

This carefully curated list has pulled together the galleries, gift shops and delis specialising in Perthshire and Scottish-made artisanal goods to offer all

lovers of shopping an utterly unique experience.

Experience Nature’s Playground

“This is freedom, this isn’t lockdown.” Spoken by a very wise eight year old as she paddled across Loch Tay with Wee Adventures, one of the founding members of Perthshire Adventure, the Highland Perthshire Community Interest Company whose mission is to create innovative, exciting and handpicked experiences in spectacular landscapes for people of all ages – and fear-levels!

Launched in September 2020, the idea had been brewing between the founding partners for some time, but it was clear as we staggered out of lockdown, craving space and shared experiences, that the time to do it was now.

Sarah Turner of Wee Adventures, one of the founding partners explained: “People were – and still are – exhausted from the effects of the past year and I think a lot of people had time to really think about what mattered to them.

“A sense of connection is pretty much at the top of everyone’s list and we’re all seeking out shared experiences and, importantly, a way to rediscover the great outdoors.

“When we opened our kids summer Activity Days in April we sold out in 24 hours – it was incredible.

“I felt like we were running a music festival rather than summer camps! I know some of our other members are the same; you could see it as early as Christmas. Vouchers for the Paddle Board and Whisky Tour were especially popular.”

The founding members Sarah talks about (see below) have over 100 years of shared experience in delivering outdoor adventures in Perthshire.

And as small, family run businesses, that sense of authenticity, passion and expertise shines through in the quality of the experience and the care with which they have approached this collective effort.

Sarah added: “We wanted to offer visitors to the area an amazing all-round experience and we knew that with our close community links we could provide whole-day packages that would help people find their perfect adventure and give them an opportunity to experience Perthshire’s incredible food and drink, and our captivating culture and heritage.”

The result is six preset adventures ranging from a slow SUP across Loch Freuchie to an exhilarating afternoon chasing waterfalls at Falls of Bruar.

This mix of gentle relaxed activity and adrenalin- pumping thrills was created to ensure everyone found a way to enjoy Perthshire at their own pace.

“So often we find that the word adventure is associated only with fast-paced, action-packed thrills but what we’ve found over the years is that we all have a yearning to get outdoors and soak up nature in a way that is different and meaningful,” said Sarah.

“For some people that will mean peace, tranquillity and relaxation, for others it will be thrills, spills and adrenalin overload.

“This summer has offered a chance for people to reboot. When you’re out paddling on the water or mountain biking through Big Tree Country, everything else just slips away.

"You engage with the people around you, focus on what you’re doing, find yourself totally distracted by the beautiful scenery and utterly present in the moment.

“There’s simply no headspace for worrying about a to-do list.”

Perthshire Adventure was founded by Paddle Surf Scotland, The Canyoning Company, Outdoor Explore, Beyond Adventure, Progression Bikes, Still Going Strong and Wee Adventures.

Find out more at www.perthshire-adventure.scot

Chasing Waterfalls

The Bruar canyoning experience is one you will remember forever and will leave you hooked on the sport! Combine it with lunch at The Blair Atholl Watermill and a walk up Glen Tilt.

Canoes and Crannogs

Escape the ordinary by combining your own Wee Adventure by canoe with a journey into the Iron Age at the Scottish Crannog Centre on Loch Tay and lunch at The Paper Boat Cafe in Kenmore.

E-Bikes and a Picnic

Take a trip into the hills on an electric bike with a locally sourced packed lunch from The Scottish Deli in Dunkeld.

Kayaking with Castles and Coffee

Take a fabulous guided kayak tour at Clunie Loch near Blairgowrie with Outdoor Explore.

Sit, relax and learn about the amazing historical sites then refuel at The Cateran Cafe in Blairgowrie.

Paddle Board and Whisky Tour

Create the memory of a lifetime and experience the best Aberfeldy has to offer with Beyond Adventure and Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery.

The Sunday SUP