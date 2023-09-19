Summer may be behind us, but autumn arguably showcases Scotland at its most beautiful.

As the leaves in the trees turn red and gold, there are few things better to do on a crisp and clear autumn day than go for a walk in the woods.

Wherever you live in Scotland, there’s likely to be a wealth of woodland on your doorstep where you can encounter some of Scotland’s most beloved wildlife – from red squirrels stocking up for winter to charismatic robins.

Here are five glorious walks to try in the weeks ahead.

Stunning autumn colours at Perthshire's Hermitage.

The Hermitage

Set in the Perthshire countryside, the Hermitage offers a stunning walk along the River Bran. As well as towering trees, there's a hidden totem pole and the picturesque Georgian folly of Ossian's Hall. If you’re lucky you might see salmon leaping up the mighty Black Linn Falls as they head to spawning grounds.

Ballindalloch Castle

The area around Ballindalloch Castle and Bridge of Avon, in Moray, is rich in pretty woodland that's best seen in autumn. While you're there take a visit to the atmospheric Ballindalloch stone circle. You can also tour the stunning Scottish baronial castle itself, along with its extensive 19th century gardens.

Queen Elizabeth Forest Park

With around 50,000 acres of woodland, there's no shortage of trees to look at in Queen Elizabeth Forest Park on the banks of Loch Lomond, near Aberfoyle. If you can tear your eyes away from the spectacular views you’ll have the chance to see buzzards, peregrine falcons, deer and red squirrels.

Galloway Forest Park

Another vast wooded wilderness, Galloway Forest Park, in the south west of Scotland near Newton Stewart, is the largest forest park in the UK. Perhaps best-known for its status as a recognised dark sky park, it's also glorious to visit during the day. Look out for red deer and wild goats amidst the colourful foliage.

Killin