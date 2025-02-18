Tiree surfer Ben Larg set to compete in Nazaré Big Wave Challenge

Scotland’s Ben Larg is preparing to take on some of the world’s best big wave surfers in Portugal today, writes Roger Cox

Scottish surfer Ben Larg is set to face the ultimate test of his skills today, after being named as a competitor in the 2024/25 Nazaré Big Wave Challenge in Portugal.

Designed to showcase tow-in surfing, in which surfers are pulled into waves behind a jet ski, the event brings together elite big wave riders from across the globe and divides them into pairs.

Nine two-person teams will compete, with the members of each team taking it in turns to surf and drive their jet ski. Larg, who hails from Tiree, will be paired with fellow Briton Andrew Cotton, from Devon.

Andrew Cotton and Ben Larg | Oscar James

"I'm pretty nervous," Larg said on Monday. "But it was kinda my dream to team up with Cotty for the Challenge - if it could've been anybody it would've been with him. He's the guy I've been tow surfing with the most, so I'm just delighted that it's with him."

Larg, aged just 20, will be the youngest competitor in the event, while Cotton - a veteran at 42 - will be the oldest.

For today's competition at Nazaré's notorious Praia do Norte, the field will be broken into three groups, with each group taking part in two 40-minute heats. Each surfer's total score will be based on their two best wave scores across both heats, with their highest score counting double. Each wave is scored out of ten, making the maximum individual score 30 points, and there will be three award categories: best male performance, best female performance and best team performance, for the team with the highest combined score.

Surf spectators at Praia do Norte in Nazare, home of the Nazare Big Wave Challenge | AFP via Getty Images

In order to ensure optimal surf conditions, this season's Nazaré Big Wave Challenge had a five month waiting period, running from 1 November 2024 to 31 March 2025. The event was put on "green alert" yesterday, meaning it should run today. A final call will be made at 9.30am GMT with a projected start time of 10.15am.

Surf forecast site Surfline predicts 25-40 foot surf with a 17 second interval and offshore winds in the 14-17mph range.