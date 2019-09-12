These are the 10 best pieces of Edinburgh street art according to Instagram trends
They have brought a jolt of colour and cool to the city's streets and empty spaces.
Now, the 10 most popular pieces of street art in Edinburgh have been revealed.
1. Never Ordinary, Candlemaker Row
Artist: Paramount Pictures'Photo: Insta @lucccy.elizabeth
2. Capital Mural, 145 Morrison Street
Artist: Chris Rutterford'Photo: Insta @scottishstreetart
3. Wildlife Mural, Bridge 8 Hub, Wester Hailes'Rouge Oner'Bridge 8 Hub, Edinburgh
Artist: Rogue One'Photo: Insta @rogueoner
4. Etza's Skull, Marine Parade Graffiti Wall, Melrose Drive
Artist: Etza'Photo: Insta @streetartobsessive
