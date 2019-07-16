These are some of Scotland's best beaches for camping

Whether you want to get as far away form other people as possible, or enjoy a family break with some facilities on hand, there are plenty of options in Scotland. Here are some of the best beach side campsites and beaches for wild camping in the country.

1. Sandyhills This campsite is tucked away in a corner of Dumfries and Galloway and allows you to pitch up seconds from the sea. The large, flat bay is great for dog walking and exploring, and when the tide is in you can go for a swim.

2. Sango Sands This site in Durness on Scotland's north coast. The nearby village means that a shop, pub and tourist information is nearby, and the beach of Thurso is known as a top surfing spot.

3. Canna Campsite There are no cars on the island of Canna. The lack of pollution means stargazing can be incredible. You may see golden eagles circling above, puffins and razorbills on the cliffs, or dolphins and whales in the ocean.

4. Clachtoll The camp site here is located just moments from the white sands, making it a perfect Highland beach destination.

