The 10 best moments for Scottish tourism revealed

With millions of visitors each year and some of the world’s most iconic attractions, it’s not surprising that Scotland has seen it’s fair share of incredible moments in its tourism history.
The country’s tourism organisation, VisitScotland, rang in its 50th anniversary with a public poll to decide on Scotland’s best tourism moments in history. Here are the results, with the moments listed in order of highest votes first.
1. The Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games
The Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games was named the greatest moment for Scottish tourism in the last 50 years. The huge event brought around 690,000 visitors to the country and received great acclaim.
2. Scotland named most beautiful country in the world by Rough Guide (2017)
Scotlands historic castles, pristine lochs and heather-clad mountains trumped the picturesque landscapes of Canada, New Zealand and Finland when it was named the world's most beautiful country by Rough Guide readers in 2017.
You can't talk about Scotland abroad without someone bringing up the 1995 blockbuster Braveheart. Scottish warrior Sir William Wallace was brought to life by Mel Gibson and won five Academy Awards including the Oscar for Best Picture.
4. Establishment of the official Scottish Tourist Board (1969)
Recognising the importance of tourism to the UK economy, The Development of the Tourism Act (1969) came into effect on 25 July 1969 and created an official Scottish Tourist Board, now named VisitScotland.