Sweet deal for honey firm as it announces bee workshop partnership with Cambo Gardens and The Stables visitor centre

Honeybee workshop at Cambo Gardens in Fife.

With the first session having taken place last weekend, there will be a further workshop this Saturday (June 11) at 1pm, with spaces still available. Prices are from £45 per person for two hours tuition, a mix of theory and practical, under Webster Honey’s Drone package.

Sure to be an absolute haven for honeybees, Cambo Gardens’ ever changing walled garden contains 24 different areas of seasonal interest. In the autumn there’s a North American prairie, herbaceous borders and a potager alive with vibrant colour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With the visitor centre frequently hosting local makers markets and craft workshops, adding honeybee workshops to the mix had long been an objective, said Judy Drew, learning and engagement officer at Cambo Gardens.

Honeybees.

“We’re really pleased to be working with Webster Honey running these workshops, the first one went down very well indeed with a small group of interested participants able to get up close and personal with the hives,” she said. “Meik from Webster Honey is fantastic in putting it all across. You can tell he is very passionate about what he does, but not only that, he is well used to engaging with people of all ages, from children to adults, telling them all about the fascinating life cycle of bees.

“We can look at doing more workshops in the future. Webster Honey’s ethos in feeding all of its profits back in to buying more hives fits well with our aims here at Cambo Gardens to promote local and sustainable small businesses.”

“We could not have hoped for a more suitable location for our bees in which to thrive than beautiful Cambo,” said Daniel Webster from Webster Honey. “Cambo Heritage Trust, which runs the gardens and visitor centre, has real passion and enthusiasm for sustainable food products, seen in its retail shop and café, plus a commitment to supporting us by hosting hives.

"Overall, there is an existing, highly engaged, customer base which is very interested in learning about beekeeping. We’d like to thank Cambo once again for getting on board with this.”