Surfing in the Olympics: Athletes for neutrals to root for - the underdog, the locals and the comeback kid

With surfing at the Olympics barrelling into view, knowing some of the athletes’ backstories helps understand what’s at stake, writes Roger Cox

Sport is all about stories. Just look at football. In the abstract, to paraphrase Gary Lineker, it’s just 22 people chasing a ball around a field for 90 minutes, occasionally spitting, shouting and falling over. The more we know about the teams, though – and the more we’re able to identify with the personalities involved – the more it all seems to matter.

Conventional sports like football tend to get the lion’s share of media coverage, so whenever a major competition rolls around the stories of many of the key players are already widely known: the defender who has fought to overcome an injury; the striker intent on avenging a recent defeat. As a result, these sports can come to seem as if they matter very much.

By contrast, sports like surfing, which are mostly ignored by the mainstream media, can seem to matter less. True, the sight of a human rocketing through the seething innards of a wave the size of a two-story house might be inherently more spectacular than the sight of someone kicking a ball between two sticks (not to mention a lot more dangerous), but if you have no prior knowledge of the rocketing human it’s hard to care about what happens to them. They might as well be a dolphin.

Vahine Fierro rides a wave during the Shiseido Tahiti Pro surfing competition at Teahupo'o, Tahiti on 29 May 2024. Teahupo'o will host the surfing event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. PIC: Jerome Brouillet / AFP via Getty Images

None of this is anybody’s fault – it’s just The Way Things Are. What it means in practical terms, though, is that when the surfing competition at this year’s Olympic Games gets under way on 27 July at Teahupo’o in Tahiti, it will be hard for most people watching at home to give a hoot, let alone two, about the outcome.

If the personalities involved were all a bit bland, and if their roads to the Games had all been unremarkable, then the ambivalence of much of the watching world wouldn't exactly be a tragedy. As it happens, though, several of the competitors about to risk life and limb over Teahupo’o’s razor-sharp reef in pursuit of Olympic glory have life stories that sound like deliberately over-the-top pitches for inspirational sports movies. So, if you're a neutral looking for somebody to root for next week, here are a few suggestions…

Siqi Yang, China Growing up on a farm in the mountainous area of Liangshan in China’s Sichuan Province, Siqi Yang didn’t even see the sea until she was nine, when her uncle introduced her to sailing in Haikou in the island province of Hainan. In 2018, when China established a national surfing team for the first time, Yang made the leap from sailing to surfing and progressed with almost unbelievable speed, making Round 7 of the 2023 World Surfing Games in Puerto Rico and booking herself an unlikely berth in the Olympics. Still only 15, and with no experience of surfing a wave of the size and amplitude of Teahupo’o, Yang will be precisely nobody’s favourite for a gold medal. However, although it might seem as if we’re straying dangerously close to Eddie the Eagle / Jamaican bobsleigh team territory here, Yang clearly has oodles of ability, plus the confidence of someone who can reportedly hold their breath for up to three minutes. Could she surprise everyone and nab a medal? Stranger things have happened at sea.

Brisa Hennessy, Costa Rica In early 2022, Hennessy started experiencing fatigue, headaches and what she describes as “brain fog”. In spite of this, she still managed to finish fourth in that year’s World Surf League standings, but the following season, as her health continued to deteriorate, she dropped off the tour. Then, in February 2023, she was diagnosed with a pituitary adenoma – a form of brain tumor, although in her case a non-cancerous one. The first doctor she saw advised her that she might have to have surgery; another told her that an operation could do more harm than good. In the end, she took a complete break from surfing, started taking a different medication to regulate her thyroid levels, and found other ways of dealing with the side-effects of her condition, including dietary changes. Impressively, at time of writing Hennessy is back on the WSL tour and ranked number three in the world, tumour in check, albeit under regular medical review. What better way to cap a remarkable comeback than with an Olympic medal?