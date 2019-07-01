Still game – fair is back to celebrate all things country at annual showcase

Now in its 31st year, the Game and Wildlife ­Conservation Trust ­Scottish Game Fair, in association with NFU Mutual, returns to Scone ­Palace Parklands next month and is preparing to welcome people from all over the world to experience one of the most exciting, diverse and ­atmospheric celebrations of the countryside and conservation in the country.

Hot on the heels of last year’s ­special 30th anniversary celebrations, this year’s three-day event is set to once again attract tens of thousands of ­visitors.

Hugo Straker is the Chairman of the GWCT Scottish Game Fair

With a strong focus on upland ­management and food sustainability across the GWCT central exhibit and within the food hall, this year’s fair will be host to plethora of events and spectacles for the whole family to experience.

The main ring, in association with Brewin Dolphin, will host the Jez Avery Stunt Show, an amazing ­performance on four wheels. This jaw-dropping show includes ­wheelies, stoppies, two-wheel ­driving, drifting, doughnuts and ­precision driving. They will be joined in the main ring by pipe bands, ­foxhounds, gun dogs, birds of prey, a tug of war and terrier racing to name a few.

Working hill ponies will compete for the popular Fred Taylor Memorial Trophy and there will also a full ­programme of clay shooting and ­fishing, with lots of opportunities for expert tuition. Look out for the return of the world-renowned French ­hunting horn band, Les Trompes de la Cottenciniere, who will perform at the fair for the first time since 2015. Originally used for communication on the hunting field, the band’s unique sound will entertain visitors of all ages.

In the GWCT members’ area, the theme for the trust’s ringside stand is Three Steps to Heather Heaven. Through an innovative central exhibit, including the Covey Education Tent, where moorland management will be brought to life for youngsters, we aim to showcase the pathway that can help managers create and ­maintain thriving ­moorland, rich in game and other wildlife.

The three steps include understanding through research and ­monitoring, action based on the ­evidence and achievement through following the first two steps. This very visual and practical exhibit will include live red grouse, black grouse, ptarmigan, hill fringe grey partridges and working hill ponies, alongside colourful displays and the kit required for successful moorland management.

Meanwhile, Saturday visitors are in for a treat as the Four Nations International Gun Dog Competition will take place throughout the day. ­Featuring teams from England, ­Ireland, Scotland and Wales, the highly competitive event will showcase the country’s finest working dogs in action.

Beyond the competition, gun dogs will be celebrated across the fair. Gun dog lessons will be available and advice from experts, who insist there is no such thing as a stupid ­question. There’s also a wonderful puppy ­corner – an ideal stop for ­children and people considering owning a dog one day.

Our ever-popular Artists in Action marquee is back with four talented artists who will be creating beautiful pieces over the three days on the GWCT’s ringside stand.

Rosie Playfair creates bold ­canvasses of wildlife and landscapes while Richard Whittlestone creates intricate countryside scenes of British animals and birds. They will be joined by Sarah Cemmick, who makes colourful and varied animal lino cuts and Jonathan Sainsbury whose unique compositions depict our wonderful natural world.

Following the huge popularity of last year’s ladies clay shooting ­competition, those wishing to ­participate this year have the option to purchase a special shooting package which includes entry to the fair, clay shooting and lunch for just £45.

The fishing area will feature ­demonstrations from industry experts, a casting clinic and competitions such as fly-tying on the banks of the Tay. Fisherman’s Row leads from the main ring down to the bank of the Tay, where thousands of anglers descend each year.

Last year, Isuzu provided a fantastic off-road driving experience at the fair – and it was completely free to have a go! We welcome them back for 2019 with their multi-award winning ­Isuzu D-Max.

Another attraction will be Elite ­Falconry’s two flying demonstrations in the main ring on all three days of the show, where they will be flying birds, from some of the smallest, to some of the largest, to show off their tremendous variety and impressive skills.

A number of new chefs will be showcasing their skills in the food hall’s cookery theatre, where there will fun and mouthwatering ­demos all weekend long. From foraging, ­seasonality and reducing food miles, visitors will learn how Scotland’s top chefs, including Richard Dalgleish from Gleneagles and Tom Lewis from Monachyle Mohr, are going above and beyond to ensure ­sustainability is always on the menu. This will also be a record-breaking year for ­traders at the fair with 500 exhibitors on the roster. The food hall will welcome 50 traders, showcasing oysters from Loch Fyne, seafood from Oban and the Outer Hebrides, and honey from the Lothians, among others.

Meanwhile, Scone Estates will be hoping to retain their title as winners of the Estates Challenge. The event, sponsored by Algo, covers shooting, fishing and gun dog handling and was conceived to promote and ­celebrate the many estates and keepers who work so hard to conserve Scotland’s beautiful countryside and provide high quality country sports.

Back for its second year will be the Junior Macnab competition. Instead of hunting a stag, grouse or fishing for a salmon, our Junior Macnabbers will compete to hunt rabbit and pigeon and fish for a trout. The event has been developed to encourage youngsters to take up shooting and fishing and get outside to experience everything the countryside has to offer.

Youngsters can also learn how to survive in the wilderness, from ­setting up camp and basic fire lighting skills, during daily bushcraft and wilderness workshops, which are completely free and open to all ages.

Our headline sponsor, NFU Mutual, will have a central stand giving show-goers the opportunity to chat to the local agents and find out more about their vast range of products and services.

The GWCT Scottish Game Fair takes place from Friday 5 to ­Sunday 7 July at Scone Palace Parklands, Perthshire. To book tickets, and for more information, go to www.scottishfair.com

