Snack van operator wants to set up shop at East Lothian coastal beauty spot

Plans for a mobile van to be based at Morrison’s Haven, Prestonpans, have been lodged with East Lothian Council by local firm M&M Munchies.

It is the latest in a string of applications for snack vans at scenic spots along the East Lothian coast line this year.

Te Prestonpans-based firm would see the van ,serving hot and cold food such as burgers, rolls and breakfast snacks, set up next to a car park at the old harbour on a daily basis, and leaving the site at the end of each working day.

Morrison’s Haven was built by the monks of Newbattle Abbey, in East Lothian after they were granted permission by King James V in 1526.

It allowed the monks to collect port duties and customs from traders and was considered one of the safest harbours along that stretch of coast in its day.

Almost entirely reclaimed now, the Haven was once a bustling port exporting oysters, salt, local glassware, ceramics, bricks, fireclay, coal, and chemicals.

Brandy from France, port from Portugal and furs from Canada were among the imports arriving on its doorstep.

It continued to oversee imports and exports until the 1930s when it fell out of use.

East Lothian has seen record numbers of tourists visiting its coast since the start of the pandemic with more people opting for a stay-cation rather than going abroad on holiday.

In recent months a string of new snack van applications have been lodged with the local authority including one, recently given the go ahead at John Muir Country Park’s Linkfield Car Park and another still awaiting a decision, by the same applicant, at The Shore car park Belhaven.

Another snack van application waiting for a decision is a South African barbecue eaterie at Longniddry Bents while a bid to open a mobile snack van at Seton Sands earlier this year was thrown out by planners for being too near people’s homes.

The newest application is being considered by planners and details can be viewed on the council’s website.

