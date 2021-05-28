With almost half a million followers on TikTok, Jarad Rowan has teamed up with Ramblers Scotland to guide younger viewers through learning how to camp in a respectful and responsible way.

After litter and antisocial behaviour at nature spots across the country marred Scotland’s emergence from lockdown last summer, the ‘How to enjoy a fun wild camp in Scotland’ video had been produced as part of a campaign by Ramblers Scotland to encourage more environmentally friendly and considerate approaches to camping.

Supported by NatureScot and John Muir Trust, the video released today (May 28) sees Jarad learn about where to camp, what to pack and going to the toilet outdoors.

The video also shows viewers the importance of using stoves rather than lighting fires in outdoor spaces.

With a busy summer expected as Scotland steadily approaches lower levels of Coronavirus restrictions, the video hopes to engage younger viewers by showing how to camp responsibly and with respect to natural surroundings.

21-year-old Jarad from Stranraer said: “This was such a great project to be involved in and I had the best time filming! It was also really cool to be shooting in Dumfries & Galloway. There are some lovely spots here in Scotland.

"I’m wondering does this make me an icon in the world of wild camping now?!”

Ramblers Scotland director Brendan Paddy said: “Scotland has world-class landscapes for everyone to explore. Getting more people active outdoors more often will help make Scotland a happier and healthier nation.

“It can also provide valuable income for rural communities and help more people feel inspired to protect the places where we all love to walk.

“The challenge we now face is making sure that the welcome increase in people getting outdoors is backed by the support needed to ensure people have the knowledge and opportunities to enjoy the experience responsibly.

"I hope our new film will support people – especially beginners - to plan fun, responsible nights out under the stars.”

To find out more, visit ramblers.org.uk/wildcamp .

