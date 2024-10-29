As the clocks go back, the earlier sunsets offer an excellent opportunity to appreciate the evening sky.

With autumn giving way to winter, November is the best month to catch a sunset as the sun’s lower angle casts longer shadows, intensifying the vibrant coloursof the sky.

Scotland’s landscapes have long captivated photographers, and there's no better time to capture their beauty than during the golden glow of sunset.

To encourage people to experience a Scottish sunset, the team from VisitScotland has analysed the photography website Flickr has uncovered the top 10 most photographed locations in Scotland at sunset.

Here are all 10, and VisitScotland’s top tips for experiencing them.

In Edinburgh, the sun sets from 3.40pm in winter and in summery ou'll experience longer daylight hours where sunsets are likely to happen around 10pm. Remember, this will varyon how far north you're travelling. Check local sunset times based on your location.

Look west,that'swhere the sun sets so this can change where you might want to be looking to get a great shot.

Don’t rush off immediately after the sun has dipped below the horizon, as that’s sometimes when the best colours can appear (if you’relucky). Keep an eye out for clouds high up in the atmosphere as the sun can reflect off these to create a palette of oranges, reds, and purples.

Make sure to prepare for the Scottish weather. This will havea big impact on what you can see, and plan accordingly by wearing warm, waterproof clothing. The temperatures can get very chilly after sunset so you might want to bring a hot drink along with you too.

Once the sun sets, it will get dark quickly, so pack a torch to safely navigate your surroundings.

This can causeserious damageto your eyes so make sure toavoid staring at it with the naked eye.

1 . Loch Lomond Spending an evening watching the sunset over the glistening waters of the loch feels like a moment straight out of a fairytale. The dazzling palette of oranges, pinks, and purples reflecting off the water makes this Scotland’s most photographed sunset spot. Settle down on the shore around Balmaha with a steaming hot drink in hand from St Mocha Coffee Shop, and let the views amaze you. | Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Calton Hill Watching the orange light brush against the city’s historic buildings and cobbled streets is what makes a sunset in Edinburgh so distinctive. The city transforms into a canvas of warm hues, illuminating its iconic landmarks with a soft, glowing light. The way it plays across the city’s stone architecture makes it a favourite location for capturing the perfect sunset shot. For an unforgettable sunset, take a stroll up Calton Hill, where you can admire the views from every angle. You’ll be treated to the sights of Edinburgh Castle, Arthur’s Seat, and the Greek columns of the National Monument. | VisitScotland / Kenny Lam Photo Sales

3 . Irvine Beach Experiencing a sunset over the sea is truly one of life’s most magical moments. The sky transforms by the minute, shifting from warm oranges and yellows to vibrant pinks, and their reflection transforms the water into a shimmering mirror. Enjoy a sunset at Irvine Beach Park nestled among sand dunes and lush grass. The breathtaking views of the Isle of Arran and the iconic Ailsa Craig make it a popular spot for photographers looking to capture the dramatic beauty of Scotland’s west coast. | Adobe Photo Sales

4 . Loch Leven If you’re looking to watch the sunset surrounded by marshy wetlands, raised bogs, willow and reed beds, and a remarkable variety of wildlife, Loch Leven is the spot. This unique blend of nature and light makes Loch Leven a photographer’s dream. Be sure to explore the entire Loch Leven National Reserve, which is home to breeding ducks, along with large flocks of wintering wildfowl, otters, and kingfishers. You’ll find yourself enveloped by the array of plants and wildlife, accompanied by the soothing sounds of nature as you take in the view. | VisitScotland / Kenny Lam Photo Sales