Scotland is a country with vast expanses of wilderness seemingly designed to hide weird and wonderful creatures.
This week saw two lynx seen on the loose in the Drumguish area, near Kingussie, with the big cats eventually captured humanely using bait traps.
It’s thought that they had been released illegally, in an act that the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland branded “highly irresponsible”.
It’s far from the first time reports have been made of unusual creatures stalking the moors, lochs and mountains of Scotland.
Many have been proven to be a hoax, while some of the most famous remain unproven to date.
Here are 10 weird Scottish animal sightings – from the genuine to the ridiculous.
1. A Highland puma
In October 1980 a farmer called Donald Noble set a cage-trap near Cannich in the Highlands in a bid to prove that a number of big cat sightings in the area, including from his neighbour Jessie Chisholm, were true. To everybody's surprise he caught a puma, affectionately christened Felicity. The mystery deepened further when experts estimated that the animal appeared to be a pampered pet who had not been roaming in the wild for long. She was moved to the Highland Wildlife Park where she was a popular attraction until her death. As for the big cat sightings? They continued and no other big cat has ever been caught. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. The Arbroath crocodile
In March 2019, pictures of what appeared to be a crocodile in Arbroath's Keptie Pond sparked fear among concerned locals. It turned out to be a plastic replica of the terrifying creature used by prankster Findlay Stephen who was playing an early April Fool on his fellow townsfolk. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. The Greyman
The Greyman is Scotland's answer to the Yeti of the Nepal or the North American Bigfoot. On eight occasions between 1891 and 1943 this mysterious tall broad-shouldered humanoid was apparently spotted on Ben MacDhui - the highest peak in the Cairnforms. Generally spotted on foggy days, the creature was accompanied by the sound of crunching gravel and enchanting melodies. in December 1952 a photograph of a giant footsteps in the snow added weight to the story, but sightings seem to have dropped off since. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. The lynx of the links
In 2002 a dog walker was shocked to see what he thought was a lynx prowling around Eyemouth Golf Course, in Berwickshire. When he shared his story three other people came forward to confirm that they too had seen the big cat. The European Lynx is resident in Scandinavia, including Sweden and Norway, so is not from as distant climes as the felines allegedly involved in other big cat sightings (such as a leopard spotted in nearby St. Boswells). There have been no reports since so the identity of the animal remains a mystery. Photo: Canva/Getty Images