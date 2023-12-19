Scottish Ski & Board 2023/24 e-mag

Glencoe Ski Patroller James Munro, on the Spring Run piste, at Glencoe Mountain Resort. PIC: Stevie McKenna / Ski-Scotland

To read the e-mag version of Scottish Ski & Board 2023/24, please click here

It is a truth (almost) universally acknowledged that on the right day, when wind stops, the sun comes out and the nation’s snow dances all come to fruition at once, the skiing in Scotland can be as good as anywhere in the world.

In a typical winter these perfect days can sometimes feel few and far between, but January 2023 was different: it didn’t just give us a couple of great days to savour but a whole string of them. Whether you were able to take advantage of these stellar conditions or not, we hope you enjoy our showcase of some of the stunning photography produced during this period, starting on page 6.

In his teens and early 20s, Scot David Robertson did what most skiers on a tight budget have done at one time or another: sardined himself into massively overcrowded accommodation in order to keep costs down on group trips to the Alps. After a few seasons of this, however, he started to wonder if there might be a more comfortable way to ski Europe on a shoestring, so he set up his company Active Outdoors, and now helps thousands of people hit the slopes for less every year. You can read his remarkable success story on page 4.