Scottish food photographers triumph at international awards, with pictures taken in Skye and East Lothian

Four Scottish photographers have won or made it to the finals of an international food photography award, the Pink Lady Photographer of the Year.

The winners of the 11th annual competition were announced on Tuesday evening, in a London awards ceremony hosted by MasterChef: The Professionals presenter Monica Galetti. Judges included David Loftus, art director Nik Sharma and other top creatives.

For the second year running, photographer and stylist Amanda Farnese Heath of East Lothian took home a prize. This time it was in the Pink Lady Apple a Day category, which she entered with her picture, Autumnal Woodland Apple Party. It had to feature this brand’s fruits, so she created a sweet toothed scene.

Autumnal Apple Woodland Party Pic: Amanda Farnese Heath

“I used to get so excited as a child when we were treated to a toffee apple on special occasions. I remember the stickiness and awkward way you had to bite through the hard toffee, and then the explosion of crunchy, juicy apple. So I decided to re-create that memory with a woodland tea party for a bunch of young guests,” says Farnese Heath. “Once I had found a location, I discovered the perfect flat spot nestled in among the boughs of an old oak tree”.

There were also a couple of more spontaneous shots from Lynne Kennedy of Ross-shire, who had eight pictures shortlisted overall, and was Highly Commended for two finalist shots in the Champagne Taittinger Wedding Food Photographer category. Both of them were taken on Skye, with Soaked taken on the boat back from Loch Coruisk, and Stormy Fizz at the drizzly Quiraing.

"The weather wasn’t very good and they go soaked during the outside ceremony but they were so happy they didn’t care,” says Kennedy.

Caroline Trotter of Fife was Highly Commended in the Food in the Field category for her photograph of a grey partridge in flight, and Grant Jolly, Glasgow, was Highly Commended in the Fujifilm Award for Innovation category with Eggpocalypse Now - a creative shot of toy soldiers clambering over boiled eggs.

Soaked Pic: Lynne Kennedy

The Overall Winner of this year’s award is Debdatta Chakraborty of India, who won with a street food picture, Kebabiyana.

Stormy Fizz Pic: Lynne Kennedy

