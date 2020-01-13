Scottish cycling events near me in 2020: the best sportives, leisure rides and races for cyclists of all abilities

Cycling is one of the most popular sports in Britain.

Whether you're opting to take the bike to work for a spot of excersice, or just exploring the back roads near your house on a weekend, it's an activity that can be approached from many different angles.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

To reflect its popularity, there are now more cycling events than ever for cyclists to be a part of, so we've rounded up some of the best looking in the coming year.

From closed-road sportives to chaotic, downhill mountain bike tumbles, there's something for everyone here whether you prefer smooth tarmac, or flying down the face of an escarpment.

For more information on each of the events below, simply click on their names to be taken to the official web page.

APRIL 2020

Tour de Lauder

20 April

Starting and ending in the borders town of Lauder this route has something for everyone and tackles some of the biggest climbs in Berwickshire.

Macavalanche

25 April

For braver mountain bikers, the Macavalanche is a white-knuckle thrill ride down the open flanks of Glencoe mountain, and is famed for its mass start, with hundreds of people leaving the starting line at the same time. Needless to say, you'll want a good quality helmet for this one.

Etape Loch Ness

26 April

This cycling sportive takes place around the iconic Loch Ness, offering the chance to cycle a 66 mile, 360° closed-road route around the loch that starts and finishes in the Highland capital of Inverness.

MAY 2020

Tearfund Drumlanrig Challenge

2 May

The Tearfund Drumlanrig challenge provides participants with a memorable and enjoyable cycling challenge in the glorious scenery and traffic free roads around Drumlanrig Castle, with a choice of a 62 or 27 mile route, as well as "copious supplies of sandwiches and home baking".

Bealach Beag

2 May

The Bealach is the one of the UK’s toughest roads climbs - an ascent of 626m in just 6 miles - set in fabulous unspoilt landscape with outstanding views of the sea out from the Applecross Peninsula. Routes of 89 and 45 miles are available.

Tayside Challenge

9 May

The Tayside Challenge - with a choice of 81 or 46 mile routes both starting and and finishing at Pitcairngreen - offers a memorable cycling challenge in some of Scotland's most stunning scenery.

Etape Caledonia

17 May

Etape Caledonia is a mass participation cycling with 5,000 places on offer each year, which attracts riders from all over the country to take on either a 40 or 85 mile route through the spectacular Scottish Highlands, starting and finishing at Pitlochry.

Cairn o’ Mount Challenge

30 May

A 30 mile beginners route or an 80 mile route for experienced cyclists up the mighty Cairn in Perthshire.

Tour de Forth

31 May

A fundraising cycling sportive around the River Forth there are now two routes; the classic 60 mile route around the River Forth via the Forth Road and Kincardine bridges, and the Nouveau 27 mile route through Hopetoun to Linlithgow and back to Ingliston.

JUNE 2020

Isle of Mull Sportive

7 June

A unique island-based sportive that combines scenic beauty with a challenging ride, and takes you along the miles of twisting single-track that circle the island, past the wildest, most beautiful coastline you will find on any ride in the UK.

AUGUST 2020

Highland Perthshire Challenge

29 August

The annual Highland Perthshire Challenge gives riders a choice of 50 mile or 100 mile routes, and you'll experience some amazing scenery, a friendly volunteer team, and excellent refreshments along the way.

SEPTEMBER 2020

Tour o The Borders

6 September

This closed road sportive takes you through stunning scenery on beautiful Borders roads, with mile after mile of spectacular scenery, some of the best road cycling terrain in Scotland, and the inclusion of the famous Talla Wall climb.