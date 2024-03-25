Scotland’s tourism stars celebrated at Perthshire holiday park

Mr Fraser was at Braidhaugh Holiday Park which sits alongside the River Earn and takes a special pride in its work to help protect the area’s rich and varied wildlife.

The MSP, who represents the Mid Scotland and Fife region, was a guest of Largo Leisure which owns six highly regarded holiday parks in Scotland.

He was met by group operations director Alison Watson who took Mr Fraser on a tour of the park’s grounds with the company’s Steven Willett and Joseph Comrie.

Murdo Fraser MSP (right) meets the park’s Alison Watson, Steven Willett, and Joseph Comrie. The parks sector to which Braidhaugh belongs generates just over £991 million in visitor expenditure each year in Scotland, and supports almost 18,500 FTE jobs.

On the itinerary was a secluded area of the park on which 14 new luxury holiday homes are being sited as part of the company’s continuing investment in its guest facilities and accommodation.

The 50-plus pitches in total on the park also include top-end glamping pods with fire-pits, plus facilities for campers and the owners of touring caravans and motorhomes.

There are also holiday homes to own, and which can be used for breaks and longer stays throughout the four seasons, and are popular with families from both sides of the Scottish border.

David Bellamy Conservation scheme

Alison Watson told Mr Fraser how Braidhaugh worked closely with the David Bellamy Conservation scheme to help sustain the many animal, bird and plant species in its grounds.

The park’s work includes the planting of native trees and hedgerows to provide wildlife habitats, and maintaining areas of wild flowers on which honey bees and butterflies can forage.

Mr Fraser, a former deputy leader of the Scottish Conservative party, was also shown the park’s five-star amenity block with power showers, and its popular Riverside Café.

Alison Watson said that she and the park’s team were delighted that their MSP was able to take time out to celebrate Scottish Tourism Month at Braidhaugh.

“Murdo Fraser clearly recognises the importance of tourism to rural Scotland, and is aware of the many challenges as well as opportunities faced by businesses such as ours,” she said.

“I know that many other businesses in the Crieff area benefit from the spending of our guests, and which in turn supports the jobs they provide – and we are very proud of this.

“Interest in the type of away-from-it-all holidays we provide is extremely strong, and we are grateful for the backing and encouragement of our MSP," added Alison.

Mr Fraser commented: “I thoroughly enjoyed my visit to Braidhaugh Holiday Park. Tourism is vital to the Perthshire and Scottish economy and it is important that is supported.

“Braidhaugh Holiday Park plays a role in helping our tourism industry in Perthshire,” he added.

Scottish Tourism Month is designed to put the spotlight on the country’s hospitality and tourism industries, and the way in which they sustain rural economies.

Mr Fraser paid his visit to the park during March’s Scottish Tourism Month which is supported by the British Holiday & Home Parks Association of which Braidhaugh is a member.

According to a recent independent economic survey, said Alison, the parks sector to which Braidhaugh belongs generates just over £991 million in visitor expenditure each year in Scotland, and supports almost 18,500 FTE jobs.

There is more information about Braidhaugh Holiday Park at www.largoleisure.co.uk, and the findings of the recent economic survey can be read at www.ukcca.org.uk