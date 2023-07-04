All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Some of Scotland's goose and swan species.Some of Scotland's goose and swan species.
Scottish Water Birds: Here are all 11 of the stunning geese and swans found in Scotland - and where to see them

They are amongst the largest and most impressive of Scotland's birds but many people do not realise how many different types there are.

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Jul 2023, 09:47 BST

While a handful of geese and swans species live and breed in Scotland, the majority arrive in the country to spend the winter.

We may think it gets cold during this period but it's mild compared to the icy tundra of Siberia, Iceland, Greenland and Scandinavia, where they arrive in flocks from October onwards.

A trip to Scottish estuaries during this time can result in sightings of several different species, while there are a few you're likely to see during a walk in your local park.

Here are all 11 types and how to see them.

You may well hear the barnacle goose before you see them - they make a noisy barking or yapping sound. These birds overwinter in Scotland arriving in around October and leaving March. They live in coastal areas and in the central belt, but are most commonly seen in the Solway Firth and Islay.

The smallest swan seen in the UK, Berwick's swans fly all the way from Siberia to spend winters in Britain. A rare bird in Scotland, you can only see then in the Firth of Forth and the far south west of the country.

Easily identified by the propminent white patch on their necks, the brent goose is another bird that overwinters in Scotland, from October to April. They tend to set up home in estuaries over the colder months.

The Canada goose was introduced from North America and has thrived in the UK, where it has spread to much of Scotland where large numbers are often seen congregating everywhere from farms to city parks.

