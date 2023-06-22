Also known as raptors, these are the feathered friends that are top of the foodchain - carnivorous animals that hunt other birds, mammals and fish.
And Scotland is one of the best places to see these remarkable animals, with large populations of birds that are rare elsewhere in the British Isles.
Here are all 18 species - and where you can see them.
1. Honey Buzzard
A rare migrant that only occasionally breeds in Scotland, there have been more Honey Buzzards spotted in the UK and Scotland in recent years than ever before. It's possible to spot them everywhere from suburban areas of the central belt to remote islands, but your best chance in Orkney and Shetland during the summer months. Easy to confuse with the Common Buzzard, they longer wings, a longer tail and a slimmer neck.
2. Golden Eagle
One of Scotland's most iconic animals, the country is home to around 400 pairs of stunning Golden Eagle. Spread across the Highlands and Islands, the Isle of Mull is a particularly good spot to catch them soaring above the rugged landscape. With a wingspan of over two metres, it's pretty hard to get them confused with any other bird, although from a distance they can look similar to the (even larger) White Tailed Eagle. They fly in very different ways though, with the Golden Eagle soaring on wings held still in a v-shape, while the White Tailed Eagle flies with flatter wings and flaps them more often.
3. White Tailed Eagle
A conservation success story, the White Tailed Eagle had been extinct in Britain since 1918 before the species was reintroduced into Scotland from 1975. By 1985 they were regularly breeding in the wild and can be found in a number of territories on the west coast of Scotland. Again, Mull is a great place to view these enormous raptors.
4. Marsh Harrier
The largest and heaviest of the harrier family, the Marsh Harrier can also be identified by its long tail and the way it flies with its wings in a shallow 'v'.long tail and light flight with wings held in a shallow 'V'. It's a rare bird in Scotland, with just a few pairs breeding in the Tay Estuary.