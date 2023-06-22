2 . Golden Eagle

One of Scotland's most iconic animals, the country is home to around 400 pairs of stunning Golden Eagle. Spread across the Highlands and Islands, the Isle of Mull is a particularly good spot to catch them soaring above the rugged landscape. With a wingspan of over two metres, it's pretty hard to get them confused with any other bird, although from a distance they can look similar to the (even larger) White Tailed Eagle. They fly in very different ways though, with the Golden Eagle soaring on wings held still in a v-shape, while the White Tailed Eagle flies with flatter wings and flaps them more often.