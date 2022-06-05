Schoolboy in hospital after violence flares as hundreds head to Ayrshire beach

There was a heavy police presence at Irvine where officers seized a quantity of alcohol.

The 15-year-old was seriously assaulted in the sand dunes area at Irvine Beach Park at around 5pm on Saturday.

He was taken to nearby University Hospital Crosshouse for treatment, where he remains.

Police Scotland posted pictures on social media of officers at Irvine Beach Park on Saturday

Officers are appealing for information about the incident in Ayrshire.

Detective Inspector Stuart Dougan said: “This will have been a very frightening experience for the victim.

“The beach has been very busy this weekend and I would ask any witnesses who were in the area at the time, or anyone with information about the incident, to please get in touch.

“Additional officers are carrying out patrols to provide reassurance as people gather to enjoy the nice weather.”

Officers watch as groups of youths gather on the sand at Irvine