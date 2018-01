Have your say

Angler Kenny Docherty made the first cast in Kenmore in Perth and Kinross during the traditional opening of the River Tay salmon fishing season on Monday.

The opening ceremony has been staged at Kenmore since 1947.

Fishermen gather in front of the Kenmore Hotel before heading to the river.

