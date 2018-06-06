Revealed: The four Scottish beaches named among the best in UK

FOUR Scottish beaches have been named on a list of best seaside destinations in the UK.

According to holidaylettings.co.uk, Cullen in Moray, Broadford in Skye, Lower Largo in Fife and Nairn in the Highlands have some of the UK’s best rated beaches.

A view of Lower Largo. Picture: Neil Aitkenhead

Cullen ranked second in the UK, with an average review score of 4.937 (out of 5.000).

In a blog post, Holiday Lettings said: “This pretty Moray fishing village offers sandy beaches, great golfing and plenty of scenic walks. The town and bay are also overlooked by the striking Cullen Railway Viaducts. Active types can bike the Moray Coast Cycle Route, while wildlife enthusiasts can spot seals, puffins, and dolphins from the shore.”

Also making the top ten, Lower Largo was commended for its “picturesque sandy beaches and rocks and pools”.

Holiday Lettings highlighted Broadford as “a great place to start exploring the Isle of Skye. Climbing, walking and fishing are popular pastimes in this picturesque village, and wildlife enthusiasts might get the chance to see orca whales, seals and otters off the coast. For an adventurous day out, try a seaplane ride or a guided sea kayaking session.”

Laurel Greatrix, spokeswoman for Holiday Lettings, said holidaymakers headed to coastal destinations could expect great value when booking holiday rentals.

She said: “Rentals are fantastic options for beach and seaside getaways. Booking a rental lets travellers enjoy the comforts and amenities of home, like extra space, living rooms, and kitchens while on holiday.”

The ten best-rated beach and seaside destinations in the UK (with their average ratings out of 5.000) are:

Budleigh Salterton, England

4.955

Cullen, Scotland

4.937

Broadford, Scotland

4.935

Castlerock, Northern Ireland

4.923

Lower Largo, Scotland

4.922

Nairn, Scotland

4.918

Newcastle, Northern Ireland

4.918

Crackington Haven, England

4.906

Portrush, Northern Ireland

4.904

Amroth, Wales

4.901