They’re one of the most interesting and colourful creatures you can encounter in Scotland - but it’s amazing how many Scots have never seen a puffin in real life.

The reason for that is not that they are rare - hundreds of thousands visit Scotland each year - but rather that they only live in particular areas and rarely stray far other than to hunt for food far out to sea.

They also aren’t around all year - living at sea for much of the year and only visiting land between the months of April and August.

In short, you’re going to have to make an effort to sport a puffin as they aren’t going to pop up in your back garden anytime soon.

While the gloriously-beaked birds arrive in Scotland in April, May-June is the best time to go on a puffin watching trip as you’ll have a chance to see them in action, partaking in courtship rituals, breeding, nest-building and chick-rearing (a puffin chick is adorably called a puffling).

As to where to go - here are 10 top spots which mean, unless you live in the far south of Scotland, you’re probably not more than a couple of hours away from a puffin.

1 . The Isle of May It may come as a surprise to some that you can see puffins so close the the Central Belt, but a short boat trip from Anstruther in Fife (opposite the village's famous fish & chip shop) takes you to the seabird haven of the Isle of May. You can spend a few hours on the island before the return journey and can get up close and personal with the puffins who have little fear of humans. Check out the timetable on the May Princess website - it's a popular trip so you'll probably have to book in advance.

2 . Staffa Home to the famous basalt columns that make up the Fingal's Cave, the island of Staffa on Scotland's west coast is a popular tourist destination all year round. But if you're there during puffin season you'll also be able to see the entertaining birds - both on the island and during the boat trips that take you there from Mull and Iona.

3 . Handa If you're looking for a real adventure - and to get away from it all - the remote island of Handa is the ideal destination. It's just off the remote north-west Sutherland coast. You get to the nature reserve by taking a small boat from Tarbet harbour and can spend some time on the island, where the high sandstone cliffs are dotted with breeding seabirds, including puffins.

4 . Fair Isle Another tricky to reach puffin-packed destination is Fair Isle - located between the Orkney and Shetland Islands (it's the southernmost Shetland island). You can get there by boat from Grutness Pier at the southern tip of Shetland or (during summer only). You can also get a plane from Tingwall Airport, near Lerwick. Be warned though - all transport is subect to the notoriously changeable weather in the region. Once there you can enjoy picturesque shipwrecks, shop for traditional knitted jumpers and see puffins at the cliffs at Skroo, Buness and Easter Lother.