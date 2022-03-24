Chief Inspector Natalie Carr, the area commander for Glasgow’s west end, said Police Scotland would work to put a stop to repeated incidents of bad behaviour in the city centre park which is enjoyed by thousands of people a day in the spring and summer.

“Alcohol was seized last weekend and I do not want a repeat of previous years when, unfortunately, some young people placed themselves in a vulnerable state susceptible to harm due to their levels of intoxication.

“So, I would appeal to parents and guardians to make sure they know their children’s whereabouts and ensure their safety,” she said.

Police have called repeatedly to Kelvingrove Park to quell rowdy behaviour during spells of good weather.

“Last year, we saw a positive change in the behaviours in the park encouraging use by families and many members of our communities as well as tourists and visitors to our city who enjoyed the park and its beautiful scenery.

“So, this year, I want to get the message out clear and early that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated.

“As we head into the lighter evenings and hopefully, better weather, Police Scotland is once again working closely with Glasgow City Council to prevent repeated incidents of antisocial behaviour from occurring in and around Kelvingrove Park.”

Chief Ins Carr said Police Scotland would be working with the British Transport Police and First Bus to make sure there was safe travel to and from the park.

“Kelvingrove Park is a safe and enjoyable space for everyone, a place for us all to be proud of and enjoy responsibly,” she said.

