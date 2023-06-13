As a keen cyclist, living out in the sticks has its advantages even though some of my potholed local lanes resemble a lunar landscape.

The Granites road - on a good day

I’m lucky to have an abundance of routes on my doorstep, stretching from Midlothian into the Borders, so it’s easy to jump on a bike and pedal along back roads to escape into the hills.

I say easy, in reality that’s not always the case, especially if the weather gods are up to mischief. But that’s part of cycling’s ‘allure’; occasionally you have to grin and bear it before you enjoy the rewards.

When time permits my go-to ride is a 50-mile loop over the Meldon Hills, through Peebles and Innerleithen – with a coffee shop stop for refuelling – before climbing into the Moorfoots and then meandering round Gladhouse Reservoir. It’s a route that offers cyclists a bit of everything, from the tranquil Tweed Valley to wild, windswept moorland.

The highlight is what’s known as the ‘Granites’ (which let’s be honest has a better ring to it than the B709) - a long, steady climb from Innerleithen that runs alongside the Leithen Water and eventually rises to the highest point of the ride at Broad Law. It’s a beautiful remote spot, wonderfully quiet with barely any traffic. Sometimes I’ll encounter one or two fellow cyclists gurning as they grind their way uphill or a few sheep ambling across the road, but little else. If the sun is shining and there’s a helpful tailwind then the miles tick by at a decent rate.

There can though be days when it becomes more of a Jekyll and Hyde ride. Blue skies will disappear in an instant as a northerly wind rips through the hills and the temperature plummets. Occasionally hailstones will be thrown in for good measure. At times like this I’ll try to kid myself I’m in warmer climes… until a blast of cold air reminds me, no, it’s Scotland, four seasons in a day is par for the course, and you’re a fool for wearing shorts.