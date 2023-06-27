Social media is awash with stories, footage and memes of orcas taking revenge against humans by attacking boats. We look at what is really going on with killer whales.

Reports of orcas attacking boats are on the increase across the world, and now the behavious has been spotted further north.

On June 23, an orca repeatedly rammed a yacht in Shetland which is the first the killer whales' boat bashing has been reported in northern waters. The behaviour began along the Iberian Peninsula in 2020, with orcas biting rudders, knocking boats and sometimes even sinking ships.

Amid the attacks, speculation about orcas amassing a human-hating army began. Social media exploded with theories of killer whales teaching one another how to attack boats in order to take revenge on people who wronged them.

But is this really what’s happening? We take a look at how intelligent orcas are, how humans have harmed them, and why orcas are attacking boats.

How intelligent are orcas?

Orcas are complex creatures which are highly intelligent, emotional and social creatures. They are the oceans number one predator, and hunt in pods of up to forty whales. They have a vocabulary of around 40 sounds which they use to communicate with one another, and are protective of their young.

Their intelligence is, in part, down to their large and complex brains, which are the second largest in the animal kingdom. They can handle and process data extremely quickly, navigate using echolocation and their brains have developed in such a way that they possess long term memories and emotional learning.

Orcas are highly intelligent and social creatures. Image: Getty

This complexity also means that orcas have brains which are capable of compassion, empathy, perception, motor control, self-awareness, and interpersonal experience.

Orcas develop specific behaviours, knowledge and hunting techniques which are passed on within their pods.

How have humans harmed orcas?

Humans are responsible for a lot of harm to nature, and orcas are not an exception to this.

Pollution and overfishing are causing serious harm to killer whale populations, alongside habitat disturbances, entanglement and even whaling, despite the practice of hunting whales for profit being banned internationally in 1986.

Orca “Tilikum” lived at SeaWorld, Orlando. He was involved in the deaths of three people and died in 2017. Image: Getty

There are also many orcas held in captivity across the world, some which were caught and others which were born there.

Because of their intelligence, many strongly believe orcas cannot thrive in an environment where they are unable to follow their instincts. It can lead to tragedy, with Orcas in captivity known to be responsible for the death of four humans.

With the increase of attacks since 2020, scientists studying the issue on behalf of the Spanish Government say that there’s a simple explanation: orcas are attacking boats because it’s fun.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, marine biologist Renaud de Stephanis shared that killer whales are attacking ships in pursuit of a “massive adrenaline rush”.

Mr de Stephanis, who is also the head of Spain’s CIRCE cetacean observatory, said that the behaviour stems from the animals enjoying the wakes created by the propellers on ships.

The “attacks”, while often scary for humans, are orcas attempting to prompt movement in the water. Researchers at CIRCE, which stands for Conservation, Information and Research on Cetaceans, have even identified one juvenile whale who seems to be the instigator of this behaviour within its pod.

Orcas have been attacking boats more and more often. Image: Gertry

The animal draws other young orcas in who will mimic its actions, which leads researchers to the conclusion that it’s just a game to them.

Mr de Stephanis said: “Don’t ask me how they started it because I don’t know, and I don’t think anyone ever will.”

So, while an interesting idea, orcas are not attacking boats in a bid for revenge against humans who have harmed them.

This view is also shared by neuroscientist and president of the Whale Sanctuary Project, Lori Marino.

She said to the BBC: “We're talking about very intelligent beings, and we know that they are social learners. It gets passed down... it may be something that's fun for them, and they're gonna keep doing it.”

Other experts have also argued that if orcas are attacking to take revenge against humans, they would have done so sooner and that they would cause far more damage than they currently are.

What is social media saying about orcas?

While experts agree that orcas have been attacking human vessels because they want to play, many on social media have credited their boat bashing as an act of revenge.