Musselburgh Racecourse Corgi Derby: gallery of photos from 2023 dog race

Musselburgh Racecourse is more used to the sound of horses thundering to the finish line.
But, today the course was reserved for much smaller competitors as the 2023 Corgi derby returned.
The field even had a nod to royalty - the entrants included Paddy, a distant relative of the late Queen's Corgis.
Rodney, winner of the Corgi Derby. Photo: Lesley Martin
Participants take part in the Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse as part of its Easter Saturday race day celebration. Photo: Lesley Martin
Participants wait to take part in the Corgi Derby Photo: Lesley Martin
Nine year old Claudia Green from Port Seaton with Paddy, a distant relative of the Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, takes his position on the start line in the Corgi Derby. Photo: Lesley Martin