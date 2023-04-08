All Sections
And they're off!And they're off!
And they're off!

Musselburgh Racecourse Corgi Derby: gallery of photos from 2023 dog race

Musselburgh Racecourse is more used to the sound of horses thundering to the finish line.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 8th Apr 2023, 16:44 BST

But, today the course was reserved for much smaller competitors as the 2023 Corgi derby returned.

The field even had a nod to royalty - the entrants included Paddy, a distant relative of the late Queen's Corgis.

Rodney, winner of the Corgi Derby.

1. Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse

Rodney, winner of the Corgi Derby. Photo: Lesley Martin

Participants take part in the Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse as part of its Easter Saturday race day celebration.

2. Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse

Participants take part in the Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse as part of its Easter Saturday race day celebration. Photo: Lesley Martin

Participants wait to take part in the Corgi Derby

3. Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse

Participants wait to take part in the Corgi Derby Photo: Lesley Martin

Nine year old Claudia Green from Port Seaton with Paddy, a distant relative of the Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, takes his position on the start line in the Corgi Derby.

4. Corgi Derby at Musselburgh Racecourse

Nine year old Claudia Green from Port Seaton with Paddy, a distant relative of the Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, takes his position on the start line in the Corgi Derby. Photo: Lesley Martin

