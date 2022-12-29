News you can trust since 1817
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The traditional annual Loony Dook has been cancelled - but you just still enjoy a dip in or around Edinburgh.

Loony Dook Alternatives 2023: Here are 10 wild swimming spots near Edinburgh pefect for a chilly New Year's Day dip

While the best known organised wild swim has been cancelled this year, there are still plenty of options for those looking to take the plunge.

By David Hepburn
4 minutes ago

In November it was announced that the annual New Year’s Day Loony Dook in South Queensferry was not taking place in 2023.

The event regularly attracted over one thousand people who would wear fancy dress to parade through the streets of the town before braving the icy waters of the Firth of Forth.

But despite there being no organised swim this year, there’s nothing to prevent you from starting the year with a chilly dip – with plenty of options in and around Edinburgh.

It goes without saying that you should make sure that the waters are safe before entering, and it’s always best to have company.

Here are 10 spots for a bracing swim.

1. Portobello Beach

While there's no official New Year swim at Portobello Beach, you're likely to have plenty of company if you head there for a dip on January 1. Portobello has been Edinburgh’s most popular outdoor swimming destination for decades - there even used to be an open air pool.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Wardie Bay

Edinburgh's second most popular swim spot is Wardie Bay. Located right next to Granton Harbour, it has great views of the Firth of Forth. It even has its own Facebook page - the Wardie Wild Ones. Take care though - at high tide you'll find yourself out of your depth pretty quickly.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Cramond Beach

Cramond Beach is another city swim spot. It's only really swimmable at high tide though, and you should be aware of the tidal current. At low tide ditch the swimmers and take a walk over to Cramond Island instead.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Threipmuir Reservoir

Of all the reservoirs in the Pentland Hills, Threipmuir is probably the best for wild swimming -particularly for beginners. It's easy to access, has a car park nearby, and is surrounded by picturesque peaks. Steer clear of the reservoir gate and be mindful of the anglers who also use the reservoir.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3