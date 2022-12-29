While the best known organised wild swim has been cancelled this year, there are still plenty of options for those looking to take the plunge.

In November it was announced that the annual New Year’s Day Loony Dook in South Queensferry was not taking place in 2023.

The event regularly attracted over one thousand people who would wear fancy dress to parade through the streets of the town before braving the icy waters of the Firth of Forth.

But despite there being no organised swim this year, there’s nothing to prevent you from starting the year with a chilly dip – with plenty of options in and around Edinburgh.

It goes without saying that you should make sure that the waters are safe before entering, and it’s always best to have company.

Here are 10 spots for a bracing swim.

1. Portobello Beach While there's no official New Year swim at Portobello Beach, you're likely to have plenty of company if you head there for a dip on January 1. Portobello has been Edinburgh’s most popular outdoor swimming destination for decades - there even used to be an open air pool. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Wardie Bay Edinburgh's second most popular swim spot is Wardie Bay. Located right next to Granton Harbour, it has great views of the Firth of Forth. It even has its own Facebook page - the Wardie Wild Ones. Take care though - at high tide you'll find yourself out of your depth pretty quickly. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Cramond Beach Cramond Beach is another city swim spot. It's only really swimmable at high tide though, and you should be aware of the tidal current. At low tide ditch the swimmers and take a walk over to Cramond Island instead. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Threipmuir Reservoir Of all the reservoirs in the Pentland Hills, Threipmuir is probably the best for wild swimming -particularly for beginners. It's easy to access, has a car park nearby, and is surrounded by picturesque peaks. Steer clear of the reservoir gate and be mindful of the anglers who also use the reservoir. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales