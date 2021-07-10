Enthusiasts take part in the European Stone Stacking Championships on July 10, 2021, in Dunbar, Scotland. The championships now in its fifth year, is Europe's largest championships for all Stone Stacking and Rock Balancing enthusiasts and artists. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

In Pictures: European Stone Stacking Championships in Dunbar

Competitors of all abilities gathered for the annual European Stone Stacking Championships in an East Lothian seaside town on Saturday.

By Catriona Thomson
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 4:39 pm

The weekend-long event, which is one of the main highlights of the Edinburgh Science Festival, sees professional and amateur competitions taking place on Dunbar beach.

Take a look at some of the weird and wonderful sculptures created from rocks and stones in our picture gallery.

1. A towering effort

One of the artists competing in the event builds an impressive tower with stones of rocks.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

2. Easy does it

This competitor takes care to build his masterpiece at the European Stone Stacking Championships.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

3. One stone at a time

A competitor takes part in Europe's largest championships for all Stone Stacking and Rock Balancing enthusiasts and artists.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

4. A fine balance

Enthusiasts take part in the European Stone Stacking Championships in Dunbar.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

