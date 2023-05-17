‘I now know horrors such as skater’s lunge. I prefer resting crisp eater’

I am passionate about staying alive but less keen on the exercise I need to do to help me stay healthy.

Will Slater, reluctant runner

In my head I always thought myself reasonably fit but the reality is I last played football with the Tuesday Night Allstars at Saughton more than a decade ago. And my cycle to and from work came to an abrupt halt at the start of the pandemic. I now work from home so my commute is a walk downstairs.

So when a good friend, just a couple of years older than me, died suddenly at the start of the year it made me take a hard look at how I was living my life.

So now, I’m training for a triathlon. It’s a classic mid-life crisis move, I know, but this is only a mini one. Inspired by the New Year’s Day event run by Edinburgh Triathletes, I will swim 400m at the Commonwealth Pool, cycle round Holyrood Park three times (around 15km) and then run round it once.

It’s not a challenge on the scale of a marathon but it’s not nothing – at least for me – and enough to get me swimming, running and cycling.

Before I launched into a frenzy of fitness, I got a check-up at my GP, where blood pressure and cholesterol levels, among various other things, were checked and found, thankfully, to be fine.

I started with a short daily online workout. My chosen tormentor is Lucy Wyndham-Read, a smiley assassin and YouTube fitness guru, who my wife swears by. I do one every day now and am over familiar with such horrors as a skater’s lunge and pendulum swing. I prefer resting crisp eater.

I also bought a pair of swimming shorts to replace my old Hawaiian-patterned ones and some goggles and can now be found at Gracemount Leisure Centre a couple of times a week doing breaststroke for 30 to 40 minutes.

The running is more problematic because I loathe it. I always think of being forced to do cross country at school when it was too wet and miserable to do anything else, but I’ve built up to 8km without stopping.