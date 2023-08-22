You just found a tick burrowed into your skin, here’s what you should do next to stay safe.

Approximately 5% of ticks are said to carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease. This infection has been described as a ‘hidden epidemic’ so it is important to keep you and your loved ones safe.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust reports that changes to our climate and vegetation in recent years have seen the detestable parasites we know as ticks “flourish” in Scotland. Ticks are also said to be ‘most active’ between March and October, so it pays to be extra cautious of them now.

They are known for being particularly widespread in the countryside and approximately one in 20 are said to carry the bacteria that causes Lyme disease which has been called a ‘hidden epidemic’.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: “If you find a tick attached to your skin, simply remove the tick as soon as possible.

“There are several tick removal devices on the market, but a plain set of fine-tipped tweezers works very well.”

Continue reading for more information on these “wee beasties”, how to remove them and what you should do after being bitten by one.

Broadly, there are two types of ticks in Scotland which are loosely referred to as Sheep Ticks and Hedgehog Ticks (but other names exist for them!)

What are ticks?

According to NHS Inform: “Ticks are small, spider-like creatures which feed on the blood of birds and mammals, including humans.

“They vary in size, usually between 1mm to 1cm long. They have either 6 or 8 legs.”

In Scotland, there are two primary species of ticks; Ixodes ricinus (sheep tick) and Ixodes hexagonus (hedgehog tick) - sheep ticks may be larger and have a wider range of hosts, but both function virtually the same.

Many pharmacies or outdoor specialist stores can sell special tick removal tools that are essential for seamlessly removing the parasites. Note: they are not very expensive.

How to remove a tick

We recommend using a special tick removal tool (these can be purchased in pharmacies, outdoor shops and pet stores.) If you don’t have one available, fine tipped tweezers will suffice or in dire circumstances you can attempt to use your fingernails but this should never be your go-to option.

Here’s what to do:

Using a tick removal tool, grasp the tick’s body as close to the skin as possible Slowly pull upwards, take care not to crush the tick or it can partly remain embedded Once removed, dispose of the tick and clean the bite with soap and water Apply antiseptic cream onto the bitten area of the skin

When dealing with tick bites there are several symptoms or ‘complications’ to look out for. The most famous is the emergence of a circular rash which may indicate Lyme disease.

Warning signs of a tick bite

If bitten, even if you have removed the tick as soon as possible, there is risk of getting a tick-borne infection such as Lyme disease. This bacterial infection causes a red or pink circular rash to develop around the bite.

Other complications to be aware of post-bite include:

Temperature of 38°C or above

Flu-like symptoms e.g., headache or joint pain

Swollen lymph nodes

I was bitten by a tick, what now?

The Scottish Wildlife Trust recommends: “If you have been bitten by a tick and think you may be showing symptoms of Lyme disease please contact your GP.”

Your physician can observe and treat any symptoms of infection or, if necessary, prescribe a preventative antibiotic.

The more you are exposed, the more likely it is you will encounter a tick. When enjoying the outdoors, be sure to cover exposed skin and minimise contact with vegetation.

Preventing tick bites

Ticks don’t fly or jump, rather they attach themselves to you when you brush against them in environments like forests, thick vegetation or long grass etc. Here are some recommended precautions: