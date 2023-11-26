Halo moon: ‘night-time rainbow’ as social media users spot ‘unbelievable’ moment

Social media users have shared their delight after spotting the "unbelievable" moment a "halo" could be seen around the moon.

Good Morning Britain meteorologist Laura Tobin shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the phenomenon is caused by the refraction of moonlight from ice crystals in the upper atmosphere. The platform was awash with people sharing pictures they took of the "halo" around the moon, including Angie Burns, a TV and radio presenter at Marlow FM.

Ms Burns, who is based just outside Wokingham, told the PA news agency she managed to capture the phenomenon on Saturday night from her front door.

"It was the first time I've seen something like this so close," she said. "(It was) unbelievable and yet tranquil."

Photo of a halo around the moon above houses in Staffordshire (Pic: Ben Light/PA Wire)

Geographer Simon Collins told PA he was "delighted" to catch a glimpse of the moment.

"I'm a keen weather observer (and) run a local weather station so am always delighted to see lovely weather phenomena as so many others did last night as well," the 57-year-old, who took the photo in Reigate, Surrey on Saturday night, said.