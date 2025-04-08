Some of Scotland's spectacular Corbetts.Some of Scotland's spectacular Corbetts.
Great Scottish Corbetts 2025: Here are 10 of the most spectacular Corbett mountains to bag in Scotland

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 30th Apr 2021, 10:11 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2025, 16:28 BST

Want a great day out in Scotland? We have some suggestions.

The mighty Munros of Scotland grab most of the press when it comes to bagging mountains, but there are many amazing Corbetts (peaks of between 2,500 and 3,000 feet) that also offer great adventures with stunning views.

Here are 10 you might like to tackle in 2025.

Remember to plan your route before you go, ensure it is suitable for your level of experience, pack the right equipment and follow the latest advice from Scottish Mountain Rescue.

One of four Corbetts on the Isle of Arran, Goatfell can easily be accessed fom the ferry at Brodick. It offers walkers a well-defined path and great views over the island, over the Firth of Clyde, back to the mainland.

1. Goatfell

One of four Corbetts on the Isle of Arran, Goatfell can easily be accessed fom the ferry at Brodick. It offers walkers a well-defined path and great views over the island, over the Firth of Clyde, back to the mainland. Photo: Canva

One of the most easily accessible Corbetts from the Central Belt of Scotland, the Cobbler occupies a perfect spot on Loch Long, near Arrochar. Easily navigated, it's one of the best walks in the country.

2. The Cobbler

One of the most easily accessible Corbetts from the Central Belt of Scotland, the Cobbler occupies a perfect spot on Loch Long, near Arrochar. Easily navigated, it's one of the best walks in the country. Photo: Canva

A popular peak for those visiting nearby Pitlochry, an ascent of Ben Vrackie follows good paths through woodland, moorland and pretty Loch a' Choire.

3. Ben Vrackie

A popular peak for those visiting nearby Pitlochry, an ascent of Ben Vrackie follows good paths through woodland, moorland and pretty Loch a' Choire. Photo: Canva

Probably the most popular climb in the Galloway Hills, the Merrick is the highest mountain in South West Scotland and offers a clear path alongside panoramic views over the Galloway Forest Park, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man.

4. The Merrick

Probably the most popular climb in the Galloway Hills, the Merrick is the highest mountain in South West Scotland and offers a clear path alongside panoramic views over the Galloway Forest Park, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man. Photo: Canva

