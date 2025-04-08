The mighty Munros of Scotland grab most of the press when it comes to bagging mountains, but there are many amazing Corbetts (peaks of between 2,500 and 3,000 feet) that also offer great adventures with stunning views.

Here are 10 you might like to tackle in 2025.

Remember to plan your route before you go, ensure it is suitable for your level of experience, pack the right equipment and follow the latest advice from Scottish Mountain Rescue.

1 . Goatfell One of four Corbetts on the Isle of Arran, Goatfell can easily be accessed fom the ferry at Brodick. It offers walkers a well-defined path and great views over the island, over the Firth of Clyde, back to the mainland. Photo: Canva Photo Sales

2 . The Cobbler One of the most easily accessible Corbetts from the Central Belt of Scotland, the Cobbler occupies a perfect spot on Loch Long, near Arrochar. Easily navigated, it's one of the best walks in the country. Photo: Canva Photo Sales

3 . Ben Vrackie A popular peak for those visiting nearby Pitlochry, an ascent of Ben Vrackie follows good paths through woodland, moorland and pretty Loch a' Choire. Photo: Canva Photo Sales

4 . The Merrick Probably the most popular climb in the Galloway Hills, the Merrick is the highest mountain in South West Scotland and offers a clear path alongside panoramic views over the Galloway Forest Park, Northern Ireland and the Isle of Man. Photo: Canva Photo Sales