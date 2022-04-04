Go up, up and away at last as ballooning season returns after two year break

Go up, up and away with Webster Adventures.

Following the pandemic, Webster Adventures has launched a full 2022 ballooning season, after a curtailed schedule last year and no flights at all in 2020.

The booking site for the business is now live, with customers able to book a date to fly from April 7.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re delighted to get back up, up and away,” said Daniel Webster of Webster Adventures. “We’re hoping that the skies will be clear with not much wind so that we can crack on with taking our customers out on an unforgettable experience above Loch Leven and around Kinross.

"It’s been very frustrating not to be able to fly much last year, and of course in 2020, the first lockdown hit just as we would have been starting back after the winter as ballooning is a seasonal activity in Scotland.

“We did not qualify for any Government assistance but managed to keep the business going as hot air ballooning is an activity on many a bucket list, and never more so than after the pandemic.”