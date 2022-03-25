Glasgow gets wetter and greener with Govan Wetland Project

The organisation’s Govan Wetland Project site in the heart of Glasgow, right across the river from COP26, and makes up a 5-acre wetland restoration site where coastal wetland ecosystems are being built to capture carbon, rehabilitate soils, and support wildlife. The site also features regenerative farming practices. They are on a mission to increase the size of urban wetlands in Glasgow, and the reason is simple they absorb over 30 times more carbon than the rainforest, and can help protect our coasts from rising sea-levels as well as being home to an variety of plant and animal life.