Fundraising bid to save unique turntable ferry that serves Glenelg and Skye

A bid to raise £10,000 to carry out of vital works on a ferry which is the last of its kind in the world has been launched.

The MV Glenachulish is the world's last sea-going, manually operated, turntable ferry and has plied the short route from Glenelg to Skye for almost 40 years.

Built in 1969 for service it was brought to Glenelg in the 1980s and has sailed the Kylerhea narrows ever since.

More than £200,000 has been raised in the past to bring the historic ferry to its current condition but as it prepares to turn 50 vital engine work needs to be carried out.

The Glenachulish Preservation Trust has launched a fundraising campaign in an effort to raise the £10,000 needed for the work.

Jo Crawford, general manager of the Isle of Skye Ferry Community Interest Company, said they are "optimistic" about raising the cash.

She said: "The money that the Glenachulish Preservation Trust (Skye Ferry Charity) hopes to raise will go towards buying essential new and spare parts for the Kelvin T6 engine, which, like the vessel, is 50 years old this year.

"These parts and the expertise required to fit them will cost in excess of £10,000, and are required to keep the engine in tip top condition.

"The GPT was set up to restore and maintain the last working manually operated turntable ferry in existence and has raised in excess of £200,000 so far."

"She is a much loved boat and is truly a living piece of Scotland's maritime heritage, and because of that, we are optimistic at raising the required money to keep her going."

On a Just Giving page set up by the charity, they said: "The MV Glenachulish is the last manually operated turntable ferry in the world.

"The ferry has been in the ownership of the Isle of Skye Ferry Community Interest Company since 2007 and the Glenachulish Preservation Trust was set up to raise funds to preserve this unique piece of Scottish maritime history.

"The original Kelvin T6 engine requires some TLC and the Charity would like to ask for donations for this vital work to be carried out."

The ferry re-entered service after an £80,000 refit in 2017.

The original wheelhouse was replaced with a state of the art new one, with new electrics, steering mechanism, and monitors.

The work was funded by the ferry company, the Glenachulish Preservation Trust, and by ferry supporters from all over the world.